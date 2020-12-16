Here are the shipping deadlines to get your Christmas gifts delivered on time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The United States Postal Service is in full swing of its busiest week of the holiday season.



"We've been doing this for 245 years. That's how old the postal service is. We've been delivering through wars, other pandemics, economic issues,” said Rod Spurgeon, a USPS communications specialist.



He said this pandemic isn’t slowing down the mail trucks either. They’re ready.



"We hired more than 1,000 people in New Mexico. That includes regular carrier folks and seasonal hiring help. We also have additional transportation and equipment to transport mail to and from other locations,” he said.



But they can’t do all the leg work. Folks need to send their packages on time for their gifts to be delivered by Christmas.



USPS, FedEx and UPS have their own holiday shipping deadlines.



Before you head to your mail carrier’s location, make sure you’re packing the gifts correctly. Spurgeon said you can place your wrapped present inside a shipping box to avoid any damage to the bows or wrapping paper.



He recommends inserting a note with the return and delivery addresses inside the shipping box as a back-up plan. Seal it tight with shipping tape only. Other tapes might not hold.



Here are some of the items that can't be mailed:

Ammunition

Gasoline

Marijuana

Beer/wine

You can also try Click-N-Ship if you don’t want to stop by your postal office. You can print out labels at home and have your packages picked up the next day. The latest date for pick-up to have your gift delivered by Christmas is Saturday, Dec. 19.