Heroes at work: Positive messages left for health care workers and hospital employees

Megan Abundis
Created: April 08, 2020 09:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vicki Marra and her family have been up to good deeds all month.

“For us and my kids and my family, we’re trying to find someway to spread joy,” said Vicki Marra, with Sign Gypsies Albuquerque. 

Presbyterian hospitals' marketing team has the Sign Gypsies come in to spread positive messages for those who walk inside hospital doors every day. 

“That they are loved and appreciated and they are not being taken for granted and that we really do appreciate them every single day,” Marra said. “So for me to put a sign out that says you’re my hero. There’s nothing I would rather do. I just want to be a blessing to people and to teach my kids it’s not about us.”

The Marra family said they plan to go on a road trip all across New Mexico this weekend to put up more signs at hospitals. 

Numerous cases of COVID-19 reported at Albuquerque nursing home
NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
Downtown T-Shirt printing business helps support other small businesses
City of Albuquerque launches data hub website that tracks COVID-19 information
APS begins Chromebook distribution
Numerous cases of COVID-19 reported at Albuquerque nursing home
4 Investigates: Texas man caught in Carlsbad court mix up over traffic citation
Albuquerque High School dance team hosts virtual prom
New Mexico volleyball club struggles to keep their doors open
