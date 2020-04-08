Heroes at work: Positive messages left for health care workers and hospital employees

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Vicki Marra and her family have been up to good deeds all month.
“For us and my kids and my family, we’re trying to find someway to spread joy,” said Vicki Marra, with Sign Gypsies Albuquerque.
Presbyterian hospitals' marketing team has the Sign Gypsies come in to spread positive messages for those who walk inside hospital doors every day.
“That they are loved and appreciated and they are not being taken for granted and that we really do appreciate them every single day,” Marra said. “So for me to put a sign out that says you’re my hero. There’s nothing I would rather do. I just want to be a blessing to people and to teach my kids it’s not about us.”
The Marra family said they plan to go on a road trip all across New Mexico this weekend to put up more signs at hospitals.
Click the video above to see how the positive signs are put in place.
