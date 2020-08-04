Herrell picked up endorsement ex-Democratic congressman | KOB 4
In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Republican U.S. House hopeful Yvette Herrell of New Mexico waits for a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. A March 2016 email from Herrell asked fellow Republican state legislators if they were interested in supporting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for president and if they would like to sign an attached endorsement card. In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Republican U.S. House hopeful Yvette Herrell of New Mexico waits for a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. A March 2016 email from Herrell asked fellow Republican state legislators if they were interested in supporting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for president and if they would like to sign an attached endorsement card. |  Photo: AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File

The Associated Press
Updated: August 04, 2020 11:29 AM
Created: August 04, 2020 11:27 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A Republican seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in a crucial House seat in New Mexico has picked up an endorsement from a former Democratic congressman.

Former U.S. Rep. Harry Teague, who once held Torres Small's seat, said Tuesday he is backing Yvette Herrell in November.

Teague says Herrell appreciates the impact the energy industry has on the state and will reach across party lines.

Teague held the southern New Mexico seat 2009 until 2011 and was the first Democrat to win the seat in nearly 30 years.

He lost after voting for a bill aimed at curbing greenhouse gasses. 


