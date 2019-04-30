'He's evil': Daughter speaks about man accused of killing her mother

”She would have done it for us,” said Denise Fay, Rita’s daughter. “She would have been there and she wouldn’t have given up. She raised us not to quit, to keep going and fight for what you love and we love our mom.”

Just a few days after Rita went missing 8 months ago, investigators say her home was intentionally set on fire.

With months of no word, New Mexico State Police now confirm they have her alleged killer, Arthur Lovato, in custody.

Jaramillo’s family says Rita briefly dated Lovato.

“He’s evil," Fay said. “Evil old man, no heart, no sympathy, no remorse just plain out evil.”

State police confirm that Lovato has been arrested in connection to Rita’s death and neighbors say they had suspected it was him.

“We all suspected,” said Miguel Baldonado, who lives nearby. "But no one really knew what happened to her. Now the daughter can say she knows. The family can get some peace."

Lovato is accused of first-degree murder and at least three counts of tampering with evidence.

All court documents are sealed by the court.

“In a way we’re relieved,” Fay told KOB 4. “At the same time, we're hurt that a little bit of hope we held in, our hopes of her coming home to us are just gone.”

It’s unclear if Jaramillo’s body was found. It’s something the family says they need to know, then they say they can grieve.

“Until she’s home, that’s when justice for our family has been served,” Fay said.