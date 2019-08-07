'He's not welcome here': Trump's El Paso visit met with protest

"I blame him for causing this, for bringing that idiot to my city and killing 22 of my fellow citizens," said David Villanueva, an El Paso resident. "I blame him, it's his rhetoric, it's his lies. He should not be here, we don't want him here."

"He's not welcome here. Him coming here is offensive," said Cecilia Otero, another El Paso resident. "It's disrespectful to our community because he is the reason this happened."

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to the crowd at the event. Rep. Deb Haaland was also on stage.

The crowd paused for a moment to honor those killed.