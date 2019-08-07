'He's not welcome here': Trump's El Paso visit met with protest | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

'He's not welcome here': Trump's El Paso visit met with protest

Chris Ramirez
August 07, 2019 06:32 PM

EL PASO, TEXAS – President Trump's visit to El Paso comes just days after a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart. The first of 22 funerals began Wednesday. 

Advertisement

Trump's visit was met with protest, as calls for gun control continue to rise. 

Many in the El Paso community believe the president inspired racism against Hispanics. Some blame Trump's past anti-immigrant rhetoric for the violence in El Paso. 

"I blame him for causing this, for bringing that idiot to my city and killing 22 of my fellow citizens," said David Villanueva, an El Paso resident. "I blame him, it's his rhetoric, it's his lies. He should not be here, we don't want him here." 

"He's not welcome here. Him coming here is offensive," said Cecilia Otero, another El Paso resident. "It's disrespectful to our community because he is the reason this happened." 

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to the crowd at the event. Rep. Deb Haaland was also on stage. 

The crowd paused for a moment to honor those killed. 

Credits

Chris Ramirez


Updated: August 07, 2019 06:32 PM
Created: August 07, 2019 04:54 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man in custody after SWAT standoff, apartment evacuation
Man in custody after SWAT standoff, apartment evacuation
Congresswoman Haaland faces lawsuit from teen viral video
Congresswoman Haaland faces lawsuit from teen viral video
APD: Social media posts about Walmart threats are hoaxes
APD: Social media posts about Walmart threats are hoaxes
Trump visits mass shooting victims in El Paso, Dayton
Trump visits mass shooting victims in El Paso, Dayton
Albuquerque 'rape site': Local businesses want a long-term solution
Albuquerque 'rape site': Local businesses want a long-term solution
Advertisement




APD: Body found near UNM campus
APD: Body found near UNM campus
Trump visits mass shooting victims in El Paso, Dayton
Trump visits mass shooting victims in El Paso, Dayton
'He's not welcome here': Trump's El Paso visit met with protest
'He's not welcome here': Trump's El Paso visit met with protest
Man in custody after SWAT standoff, apartment evacuation
Man in custody after SWAT standoff, apartment evacuation
APD: Social media posts about Walmart threats are hoaxes
APD: Social media posts about Walmart threats are hoaxes