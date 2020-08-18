High-altitude airships company picks New Mexico for base | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

High-altitude airships company picks New Mexico for base

High-altitude airships company picks New Mexico for base Photo: Sceye

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 18, 2020 10:50 AM
Created: August 18, 2020 07:15 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A technology company aiming to send high-altitude airships above Earth to monitor crops and bring broadband has chosen New Mexico for its U.S. production center.

New Mexico Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes announced Tuesday the Switzerland-based Sceye picked the state as its U.S. base for stratospheric flights for earth observation and communication.

Advertisement

Sceye has already invested more than $50 million in the state and has developed innovative technology at airports both in Roswell and Moriarty over the last three years. 

The company founded by global humanitarian Mikkel Vestergaard will locate its manufacturing operation in the state and will create 140 high-paying manufacturing and engineering jobs.

Sceye is negotiating a deal to provide better broadband access to the Navajo Nation and other underserved areas in New Mexico. 

"The COVID emergency has amplified the need for universal access to the advantage of a networked world, Vestergaard said. "There is a massive gap between the connected and unconnected."

Sceye plans to continue testing at the Roswell Air Center in the coming months. Their airships have the potential to provide 100% broadband coverage to rural areas in the state, while simultaneously monitoring methane emissions. 

“This is a game changing application of science and technology that will allow real-time and remote monitoring of our environment,” James Kenney, New Mexico Environment Department cabinet secretary, said.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

High-altitude airships company picks New Mexico for base
High-altitude airships company picks New Mexico for base
Apartment complex moves out squatters to avoid facing legal actions with city
Apartment complex moves out squatters to avoid facing legal actions with city
Fatal accident near I-25 and Sunport closes north and southbound lanes
Fatal accident near I-25 and Sunport closes north and southbound lanes
Gunshots, screams heard in security video from morning police shot man in SE Albuquerque
Gunshots, screams heard in security video from morning police shot man in SE Albuquerque
New app lets users rent private pools by the hour
New app lets users rent private pools by the hour
Advertisement


High-altitude airships company picks New Mexico for base
High-altitude airships company picks New Mexico for base
Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
City council approves $300,000 to go toward eviction prevention services
City council approves $300,000 to go toward eviction prevention services
National Sleep Foundation shares tips for students to get better sleep
National Sleep Foundation shares tips for students to get better sleep
Despite flattening of curve on Navajo Nation, isolation centers in demand
Herman Francis, 57, spent roughly three weeks isolated in a hotel room – unable to step foot beyond the doorway as he recovered from COVID-19.