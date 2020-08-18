High-altitude airships company picks New Mexico for base

Sceye is negotiating a deal to provide better broadband access to the Navajo Nation and other underserved areas in New Mexico.

"The COVID emergency has amplified the need for universal access to the advantage of a networked world, Vestergaard said. "There is a massive gap between the connected and unconnected."

Sceye plans to continue testing at the Roswell Air Center in the coming months. Their airships have the potential to provide 100% broadband coverage to rural areas in the state, while simultaneously monitoring methane emissions.

“This is a game changing application of science and technology that will allow real-time and remote monitoring of our environment,” James Kenney, New Mexico Environment Department cabinet secretary, said.