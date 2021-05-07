High court examines no-money bail in serial burglary case

The Associated Press
Updated: May 07, 2021 10:48 AM
Created: May 07, 2021 10:41 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A clash over New Mexico’s no-money pretrial detention system has reached the state Supreme Court.
Prosecutors say community safety is being compromised in the release of 18-year-old Jesse Mascareno-Haidle ahead of his trial. Authorities have accused him of a string of residential burglaries beginning in July 2020. Some allegedly involved stolen cars and juvenile accomplices.
Arguments by video conference between prosecutors and the state Law Offices of the Public Defender are scheduled for Friday morning.
The case against releasing Mascareno-Haidle is the latest challenge by law enforcement to New Mexico’s no-money bail system.
It was initiated by statewide vote in 2016.
