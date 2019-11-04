High-profile attorney in New Mexico arrested for 2nd DWI | KOB 4
Advertisement

High-profile attorney in New Mexico arrested for 2nd DWI

The Associated Press
Updated: November 04, 2019 09:19 AM
Created: November 04, 2019 06:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A high-profile defense attorney in New Mexico is facing his second drunken driving charge this year.
    
David Serna was arrested Saturday in Albuquerque after police said he crashed his Mini Cooper into another car.
    
According to a criminal complaint, the 66-year-old Serna admitted to having a beer an hour and a half before the accident after telling police he hadn't been drinking. Court documents also say Serna told authorities he had taken nerve pain medication and oxycodone earlier in the day.
    
Police say a breathalyzer test showed Serna had a blood alcohol content of 0.16 - twice the legal limit in New Mexico.
    
Serna was arrested and charged with aggravated drunken driving. Serna did not immediately respond to a phone message.
    
His latest arrest comes months after prosecutors dropped another drunken driving case.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

State agency spent nearly $12K on meeting including laser tag, bowling and arcade games
State agency spent nearly $12K on meeting including laser tag, bowling and arcade games
Thieves use fake ID's, checks to steal truck from dealership
Thieves use fake ID's, checks to steal truck from dealership
High-profile attorney in New Mexico arrested for 2nd DWI
High-profile attorney in New Mexico arrested for 2nd DWI
City officials ask voters to approve homeless shelter bond, some business owners remain skeptical
City officials ask voters to approve homeless shelter bond, some business owners remain skeptical
Mayor unveils new Rail Yards plaza
Mayor unveils new Rail Yards plaza
Advertisement


State agency spent nearly $12K on meeting including laser tag, bowling and arcade games
State agency spent nearly $12K on meeting including laser tag, bowling and arcade games
High-profile attorney in New Mexico arrested for 2nd DWI
High-profile attorney in New Mexico arrested for 2nd DWI
Injunction sought to stop absentee vote counting in state
Injunction sought to stop absentee vote counting in state
Bernalillo County Fire Department seeks accreditation
Bernalillo County Fire Department seeks accreditation
New Mexico delegation takes aim at US West's water scarcity
New Mexico delegation takes aim at US West's water scarcity