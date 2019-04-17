High-profile defense lawyer arrested for DWI | KOB 4
The Associated Press
April 17, 2019 09:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A high-profile defense lawyer who also served as a former prosecutor for U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico has been arrested on a drunken driving charge.

Court records show Robert Gorence was arrested last Saturday in Albuquerque after an officer spotted his vehicle swerving and going below the speed limit on Interstate 25.

According to a criminal complaint, 61-year-old Gorence had bloodshot and watery eyes and had an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

Police say Gorence also performed badly on a field sobriety test and they reported finding a partially empty bottle of Jim Beam under the driver's seat of Gorence's BMW.

Gorence was charged with DWI and possession of an open container. He was later released on his own recognizance.

Gorence did not immediately return phone messages.

