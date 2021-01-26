High-profile Senate committee meeting delayed 2 hours due to technical issues

"There were delays. People didn't even receive their links before the meeting started. It was a lengthy agenda, and you have to ask the question—did no one ever test drive this before they rolled it out?” she said.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-District 25) gave some insight into why things played out the way they did.

"I think it was an internal issue where the—we call him the Zoom meister here in the capital that runs the Zoom for each committee—the actual connection to the feed that sends out the Zoom to the public, that person got disconnected out of the room, so they had to have everybody leave, and they sent a new link and some legislators email addresses aren't working, so they didn't get the new link. It was the perfect storm of challenges."

Sen. Wirth said he warned there would be technical challenges by having a mostly virtual legislative session. He said issues are still be worked out, and they’re also making changes to improve the public comment process during committee meetings.

"So we're learning. Part of the process with the new technology, we're also learning how to do this, so I think as we get through this first week it's going to be a lot smoother,” he said.