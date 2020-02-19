High school coach accused of blackmailing teen girls to be held without bond

State Police officials said because the girl told the school counselor, they were able to find out this was not an isolated incident.

"Through the investigation, there were three other victims that probably wouldn't have come forward because of the blackmailing that was going on,” Francisco said.

Court documents show a pattern of behavior going back to 2014. Rico is accused of exchanging sexual pictures and videos with teenage girls—some starting as consensual relationships—but then he threatened to release those images if they did not have oral sex with him.

"Everybody is on social media and there are dangers,” Francisco said.

Prosecutors are trying to hold Rico until trial, but they’ll need to prove he’s a danger to his community.