NMSP: High school coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 18, 2020 01:34 PM
Created: February 18, 2020 01:22 PM
PECOS, N.M. — A basketball coach at Pecos High School has been arrested after state police found that he was communicating inappropriately with multiple underage girls via Snapchat.
State police say that Joshua Rico, 24, had repeatedly asked one 14-year-old girl to send him nude photos of herself and had sent photos of his genitals to her. The 14-year-old also told police that Rico had threatened to "expose her" if his sexual demands weren't met.
Police searched Rico's cell phone and found that he had numerous nude photos of the 14-year-old, as well as three other underage girls he had sexually victimized. They also discovered that Rico had purchased alcohol for one of his victims.
Rico is facing charges for the sexual exploitation of a child, extortion, 3 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, criminal sexual communication with a child, and 4 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He has been booked at the San Miguel County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company