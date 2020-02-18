NMSP: High school coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child | KOB 4
Advertisement

NMSP: High school coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

NMSP: High school coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 18, 2020 01:34 PM
Created: February 18, 2020 01:22 PM

PECOS, N.M. — A basketball coach at Pecos High School has been arrested after state police found that he was communicating inappropriately with multiple underage girls via Snapchat. 

State police say that Joshua Rico, 24, had repeatedly asked one 14-year-old girl to send him nude photos of herself and had sent photos of his genitals to her. The 14-year-old also told police that Rico had threatened to "expose her" if his sexual demands weren't met. 

Advertisement

Police searched Rico's cell phone and found that he had numerous nude photos of the 14-year-old, as well as three other underage girls he had sexually victimized. They also discovered that Rico had purchased alcohol for one of his victims. 

Rico is facing charges for the sexual exploitation of a child, extortion, 3 counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, criminal sexual communication with a child, and 4 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He has been booked at the San Miguel County Detention Center. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Jewelry store, gun shop rammed by stolen trucks during crime spree
Butch's Guns, left, Dad's Fine Jewelers, right
18-year-old charged with homicide after fatal crash
Nayali Martinez
71-year-old woman still missing, daughter offers $6,000 reward
71-year-old woman still missing, daughter offers $6,000 reward
Recreational marijuana in NM: Why did it fail? Where does it go from here?
Recreational marijuana in NM: Why did it fail? Where does it go from here?
New Mexico rules for security at marijuana businesses less strict than other states
New Mexico rules for security at marijuana businesses less strict than other states
Advertisement


Jewelry store, gun shop rammed by stolen trucks during crime spree
Butch's Guns, left, Dad's Fine Jewelers, right
New Mexico rules for security at marijuana businesses less strict than other states
New Mexico rules for security at marijuana businesses less strict than other states
NMSP: High school coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
NMSP: High school coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
New Mexico public pension reform passes in state House
New Mexico public pension reform passes in state House
NM Senate OKs bill to stop forcing police to erase evidence
NM Senate OKs bill to stop forcing police to erase evidence