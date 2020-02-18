NMSP: High school coach arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

PECOS, N.M. — A basketball coach at Pecos High School has been arrested after state police found that he was communicating inappropriately with multiple underage girls via Snapchat.

State police say that Joshua Rico, 24, had repeatedly asked one 14-year-old girl to send him nude photos of herself and had sent photos of his genitals to her. The 14-year-old also told police that Rico had threatened to "expose her" if his sexual demands weren't met.