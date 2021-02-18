High school senior fears missing out on milestones after APS decides to remain virtual

Elder said the district is planning to hold some sort of graduation celebration, but what it looks like will depend on how the virus.

"We are planning on having face-to-face graduations they may look very different than a normal year, and it may be with a very reduced audience," he said. "Again, it's driven by the health order."

Gonzales said she doesn't believe school leaders are listening to students.

"I think all we have to look forward to now is the future and that's not high school anymore," she said. "And listen, I watched from the beginning to the end of that meeting, and I don't think they took into consideration the suicide rates. I don't think they took into consideration about seniors."

Dr. David Peercy, president of the APS Board of Education, claims not every student felt comfortable returning to the classroom, and he believes a more normal schedule is in the future.

"They do have things to look forward to," he said. "This is a short-term thing, guys. They're getting educated."



