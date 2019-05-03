High school students block traffic during climate change protest | KOB 4
High school students block traffic during climate change protest

Eddie Garcia
May 03, 2019 05:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque High School students, who were participating in a climate change protest, stopped traffic at Carlisle and Central for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon.

"I'm here fighting for my planet," said student Katie Butler. 

Prior to disrupting traffic, the students walked out of class and marched to Johnson Field at UNM.

The students said they want to force a discussion on climate change.

"I think it's really important for us to take a hold of our future and make change," said student Bailey Anderson. "Obviously the people in office aren't going to do that for us."

Similar rallies took place across the country Friday.

Updated: May 03, 2019 05:12 PM
Created: May 03, 2019 02:45 PM

