High school student's 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' fundraiser taking place Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop to look around, you may miss an event like a fundraiser being held at the Century Rio tonight.

Micaela Gallegos, a Volcano Vista High School senior, is organizing a fundraiser showing of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off", beginning at 7 p.m. Gallegos's event is being held in support of Carrie Tingley Hospital, where she received treatment as a child.