High school student's 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' fundraiser taking place Tuesday

Updated: November 09, 2021 09:27 AM
Created: November 09, 2021 09:12 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop to look around, you may miss an event like a fundraiser being held at the Century Rio tonight.
Micaela Gallegos, a Volcano Vista High School senior, is organizing a fundraiser showing of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off", beginning at 7 p.m. Gallegos's event is being held in support of Carrie Tingley Hospital, where she received treatment as a child.
Gallegos was treated at the hospital for a childhood illness that required her to have one of her kidneys removed. Now, she wants to be a pediatrician after recovering from the illness.
Gallegos is accepting donations on her website if you are unable to make it to the event. To learn more about the fundraiser, click here.
