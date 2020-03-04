High school students host annual food truck challenge

Brett Luna
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Culinary arts students at Sandia High School hosted their 7th annual Food Truck Challenge.
Students were divided into six teams and each team had to come up with a concept for a food truck while working with a $600 budget.
"They have to produce enough food for 250 students each day,” said Unna Valdez, culinary arts instructor at Sandia High. "The purpose of the project is a real world experience."
In addition to teaching students how to navigate life obstacles, the project is also a lesson in creative marketing.
The food truck names the students came up with were Holy Smoke BBQ, Ristra, Drippin’ Chicken, Ciao Down!, Street Fair and The Breakfast Club.
Despite feeling working under pressure, students said they had with the experience.
"Then the actual lunch is pretty stressful because you have the whole school here but overall it's pretty fun. You take two days off of school to just be in the culinary classroom all day and help and prepare for the lunch rush,” one student said.
The team that finishes with the most money after the two-day challenge gets an ‘A’ in the class, t-shirts with their food truck logos, a pizza party and—of course—bragging rights.
