Bosque fire destroys at least 5 structures | KOB 4
Bosque fire destroys at least 5 structures

Joshua Panas
March 07, 2019 06:09 PM

BELEN, N.M.- At least five structures have been destroyed by a fire that is burning along the Bosque in Valencia County.

Officials said the wind-fueled fire jumped the river and continued to spread.  

It's burning in the area of Los Chavez, near Highway 47. The highway is closed at La Entrada Road, south of Rio Communities.

Several people have been evacuated from their homes after reports of explosions.

So far, there are no reports of injuries. 

Bernalillo County has sent multiple brush trucks to help contain the fire.

Joshua Panas


Updated: March 07, 2019 06:09 PM
Created: March 07, 2019 04:14 PM

