Higher minimum wage among new laws in New Mexico on Jan. 1

The Associated Press
Created: December 27, 2019 11:42 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's minimum wage will increase for the first time in over a decade as several new state laws take effect on New Year's Day.

Hourly base pay rises to $9 an hour starting in 2020 and eventually to $12 by 2023 under a law signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The state also is increasing oversight of so-called surprise medical billing that occurs when an insured person inadvertently receives care from an out-of-network provider.

Local governments may raise more money to promote tourism as New Mexico closes a tax loophole for homeowners who rent rooms on a short-term basis through Airbnb-style third-party websites.


