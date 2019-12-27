Higher minimum wage among new laws in New Mexico on Jan. 1

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's minimum wage will increase for the first time in over a decade as several new state laws take effect on New Year's Day.
Hourly base pay rises to $9 an hour starting in 2020 and eventually to $12 by 2023 under a law signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The state also is increasing oversight of so-called surprise medical billing that occurs when an insured person inadvertently receives care from an out-of-network provider.
Local governments may raise more money to promote tourism as New Mexico closes a tax loophole for homeowners who rent rooms on a short-term basis through Airbnb-style third-party websites.
