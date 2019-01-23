Highway 165 closed after several drivers were left stranded in snow | KOB 4
Highway 165 closed after several drivers were left stranded in snow

Ryan Laughlin
January 23, 2019 06:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A dangerous stretch of road is now closed after multiple drivers were left stranded.

Sandoval County Sheriff deputies said highway 165 south of Placitas is now closed because it’s too dangerous.

Roy Sims' feared for his life after his car got stuck on the road Monday. He has a serious heart condition and only had a limited number of heart pills on him.

"Wasn't sure that I'd be able to survive the night,” Sims said. "We nearly got into a situation that put our lives in danger and that could happen easily to someone else."

His wife had to walk down the icy road to find help because there was no cell phone service.

Sandoval County Sheriffs deputies said six or seven people have been stuck on the road in the past week.

However, they don't have jurisdiction to close the road because it’s on State Forest Service land.

Deputies were temporarily stuck on the road Wednesday while trying to help a stranded motorist.

According to deputies, the road is now closed and it will be up to state agencies to decide when it reopens.

Ryan Laughlin


