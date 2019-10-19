Hinkle Family Fun Center adds upgrades to stay competitive in the industry
Joy Wang
October 19, 2019 10:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Hinkle Family Fun Center is adding new upgrades to maintain their competitive edge in Albuquerque’s growing entertainment industry.
The family-owned recreation spot has added a new interactive video experience called the XD Dark Ride. Hinkle Marketing Manager Colleen Wyatt said they have had to invest in this area to stay competitive.
“The industry has evolved in terms of following people as they're playing their video games at home,” said Hinkle Marketing Manager Colleen Wyatt. “We want to look to find things that are going to be a little more interactive for them.”
The XD Dark Ride creates a user experience in 7-D.
“So that's something where like the XD Dark Ride comes in because it’s a 7-D experience where they get to wear 3-D goggles with a 3-D film and there's wind blowing and seats moving and the surround sound of the seats,” Wyatt said.
Users can also mark their targets and challenge other players sitting with them.
“Every year we're looking at expanding and doing a little bit more renewing or refreshing the facility,” Wyatt said. “This year was almost a half a million dollars that we put in to bringing this new experience to Albuquerque folks.”
Entertainment businesses like Hinkle find themselves competing with home entertainment technology, but business owners hope that human interaction is what will keep bringing people back.
“We offer the opportunity for families to do that cause there's something here pretty much everybody,” Wyatt said.
The family-owned recreation spot has been around since 1994.
Credits
Created: October 19, 2019 10:37 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved