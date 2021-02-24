Hinkle Family Fun Center among 'recreational facilities't that can reopen in NM | KOB 4
Hinkle Family Fun Center among 'recreational facilities't that can reopen in NM

Grace Reader
Updated: February 24, 2021 06:36 PM
Created: February 24, 2021 05:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hinkle Family Fun Center learned Wednesday that it can reopen. 

The state recategorized 'close contact recreational facilities' in the public health order.

Even in Red, the new rules allow 'recreational facilities' to open outdoor operations.

"It was sudden, but we're super excited that we get to be open," said Colleen Wyatt, marketing manager for Hinkle Family Fun Center. "We're thrilled to be able to do that. We're putting together our plan."

Wyatt said their plan will be adjusted, depending on how Bernalillo County is doing in the fight against COVID-19.

"The more major shift is when they start opening up the inside attractions. And that's part of what we're coming up with in the reopening plan," Wyatt said. "We need a little bit more time than just having half a day to figure out."


