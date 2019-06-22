Hinkle Family Fun Center celebrates 25th anniversary
Christina Rodriguez
June 22, 2019 08:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lots of people were out at Hinkle Family Fun Center to celebrate their 25th anniversary.
The marketing manager said that without the community's support – they wouldn't be here.
"In Albuquerque, we've been here for 25 years and hopefully with our community events we can help other businesses, as well as providing for the community," Colleen Wyatt said.
The latest attraction at Hinkle is their immersive virtual reality, but their go-karts and the game room is still the most popular.
