Hinkle Family Fun Center reopens outdoor attractions after being closed for a year

Wyatt said not all the changes at Hinkle are COVID-related.

“Since we were closed down for a year, we had a little bit of time to catch up on some exciting new projects,” she said.

Those projects include a new go-kart course, and the addition of LED lights on the bumper boats.

For one local family, they said they’re just happy to see a staple business in the community reopen after facing a tough year.

“We can't wait for the whole Hinkle to open up. It's a great place to bring our family,” said the Lopez family.





