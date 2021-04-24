Hinkle Family Fun Center reopens outdoor attractions after being closed for a year

Grace Reader
April 24, 2021
Created: April 24, 2021 09:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Locally-owned Hinkle Family Fun Center reopened for business Saturday for the first time in year.
“Everybody is so excited to be back and we are so happy to be back at work and welcoming you here again!,” said Colleen Wyatt, acting general manager of Hinkle.
In order to keep people safe, Hinkle is requiring people to purchase tickets in advance online. Only outdoor attractions will be open at 33% capacity, since Bernalillo County is still in Level Yellow. Wyatt said people will also see their employees hard at work keeping things clean.
“We're wiping down high touch surfaces at least every two hours. On our attractions like the go-karts and bumper boats, we’re using a one-minute sanitizer that we spray and then wipe down all the contact points on every boat or every go-kart,” she said.
Wyatt said not all the changes at Hinkle are COVID-related.
“Since we were closed down for a year, we had a little bit of time to catch up on some exciting new projects,” she said.
Those projects include a new go-kart course, and the addition of LED lights on the bumper boats.
For one local family, they said they’re just happy to see a staple business in the community reopen after facing a tough year.
“We can't wait for the whole Hinkle to open up. It's a great place to bring our family,” said the Lopez family.
