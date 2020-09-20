Hinkle Family Fun Center still waiting on green light to reopen

Wyatt said Hinkle has a plethora of outdoor activities that they say should be allowed to open.

“Golf courses are open. Our miniature golf course, we would be able to socially distance just fine and with our COVID safe practices we feel like we would be able to open that safely,” she said. “Rock climbing gyms are open—we have a rock climbing wall.”

KOB 4 reached out to the governor’s office about the possibility of reopening businesses like Hinkle, but we didn’t get a response.

During a Thursday press conference, the governor explained why the state is moving more slowly than others in reopening because of hospital capacity limitations. Overall, Gov. Lujan Grisham said the public health restrictions are helping.

"We believe that we're trending exactly in the way that we are hoping to and continue to be cautiously optimistic that we have flattened the curve again and are moving in the right direction,” the governor said.

Hinkle said they plan to reopen with plenty of COVID precautions as soon as they receive the green light from the state.

“Keep visiting us on Facebook, guys, or Instagram,” Wyatt said. “We definitely miss all of our fans and we sure can't wait until we can open again and see you guys again.”