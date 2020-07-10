Hinkle Family Fun Center working on COVID-safe practices while being forced to remain closed

Hinkle Family Fun Center is known for its miniature golf course. They've been working on plans to make sure that is a safe place for people to enjoy.

"You have people sanitize clubs. They come back, you sanitize the clubs, and the balls are all collected. We bring the balls and off the golf course, and then we sanitize the balls," she said. "That's that's probably one of the easier ones, if you will, but you get to where you know you're like at the go-karts, and we're going to wipe down the go karts between each thing."

The game room will be trickier to keep clean, but they also have a plan to deal with the high-touch areas.

"If we maintain physical distance with people, and we have two dedicated clean team people that will be in the game room at all times with a third depending on what the flow of traffic is," Wyatt said. "We're limiting people at the front door so there's not going to be a lot of people in the game room."

Hinkle Family Fun Center is optimistic that it can adapt to the changes needed to keep people safe.