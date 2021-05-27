Hiring fair at Civic Plaza hopes to help ABQ's economy rebound

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. – With more than 80 employers, Civic Plaza is the place to be Thursday morning if you're looking for a job.

“The City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department is partnering with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce and the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce to host reHIRE ABQ. This is really to kick off the opening of our economy as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Mark Zientek, the workforce liaison for the city's Economic Development Department.