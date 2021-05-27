Hiring fair at Civic Plaza hopes to help ABQ's economy rebound

Diana Castillo
Updated: May 27, 2021 12:30 PM
Created: May 27, 2021 10:32 AM
ALBUQUERQUE N.M. – With more than 80 employers, Civic Plaza is the place to be Thursday morning if you're looking for a job.
“The City of Albuquerque Economic Development Department is partnering with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce and the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce to host reHIRE ABQ. This is really to kick off the opening of our economy as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Mark Zientek, the workforce liaison for the city's Economic Development Department.
From cooks to teachers, different industries will be present at the job fair. Some employers will interview and hire on the spot.
“You know, the online job process can be a little daunting, so having those in-person connections can be really important and we want our local employers here to leave with the new staff they need," Zientek said. "And also to have our workers who have been unemployed for over a year leave with a new job."
The hiring event will take place at Civic Plaza from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. If you plan on attending, bring a resume and dress professionally.
This will not be the only job fair coming up. There are plans in the works to connect more employers to future employees.
If you missed this hiring opportunity, many of the companies involved have online applications available here.
