Hispanic Republican legislator retires in New Mexico House

The Associated Press, Jonathan Fjeld
Created: December 31, 2021 05:58 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican state Rep. Alonzo Baldonado of Los Lunas is retiring from the New Mexico Legislature after a decade of advocacy for a district in central New Mexico and socially conservative causes.
A spokesman for House Republicans announced Baldonado’s departure Friday in a news release. The statement highlights efforts to fund a regional hospital and highway interchange in Valencia County.
As a Hispanic legislator, Baldonado also participated in efforts by the Republican Party to expand racial and ethnic diversity within its ranks.
The Valencia County Commission will name a replacement to serve out the remaining year of Baldonado’s term.
NM Senate Republican leader Greg Baca issued the following statement:
“My friend, Representative Alonzo Baldonado, leaves a bold legacy of service and positive change for Valencia County and our state. His leadership in our community and in the Roundhouse will be sorely missed. As a true champion of freedom, conservation, and honest government, he helped change the caliber of politician that the people of Valencia County have come to expect and appreciate. As my friend and colleague shifts to his next chapter in life, I am eager to work with his appointed successor—whoever that may be—to continue our work for the people of our community and state.”
