Historic Albuquerque business ransacked by thieves

"We do some business online, so we've been able to here and there have a few small transactions, things like that. Not really enough to make a big dent, but something. Some people have been supportive, but most of our business has been pretty slow,” Hyman said.

To make matters worse, the store was burglarized by at least two thieves Tuesday night. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects using a crowbar to smash the glass on the front door then breaking the door’s frame to crawl underneath.

"They went around the store and took some jewelry, mostly bolo ties, and they broke some pottery,” Hyman said. “This is all handmade, one of a kind, some of this is really irreplaceable, so to speak, and they broke part of our glass jewelry case that we've had since 1912, so that was really upsetting as well."

Surveillance video showed the burglar jumping into a getaway truck driven by an accomplice.

Hyman said the thieves got away with about 20 pieces of Native American jewelry and art. Between the damage inside and the stolen items, Hyman estimates they're out around $25,000 to $30,000.

"One of the pieces, at least one is consignment, so we'll have to make sure that that artist is taken care of properly. All the rest are pieces that we already owned,” he said.

Hyman said the business has insurance, which will hopefully cover the losses. Until then, he’s asking anyone who recognizes the thieves or stolen jewelry to call police

"The police responded really well and did everything they could to make sure that they gathered any piece of evidence that was there, but the person was dressed head to toe with gloves on so there really wasn't much to get unfortunately,” he said.