Historic Hotel Andaluz returns to Hilton brand | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Historic Hotel Andaluz returns to Hilton brand

Christina Rodriguez
April 23, 2019 06:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rachel Sams of Albuquerque Business First came by KOB to discuss how a historic Hotel Andaluz is rebranding and returning to its roots. Sams also talks about how Facebook's presence in Los Lunas has expanded by 400 acres. 

Advertisement

Facebook purchases additional land in Los Lunas

Just last week, KOB 4 reported on how New Mexico's Public Regulation Commission was charging Facebook for a new utility line to its data center in Los Lunas. Now, we know that the tech giant is also buying more property. 

Downtown hotel taps into its history with rebrand

The founder of the Hilton Hotels, Conrad Hilton, built his fourth hotel where the Hotel Andaluz stands now. The Hotel Andaluz will be rebranding as Hotel Andaluz Albuquerque Curio Collection by Hilton in May. 

To learn more, watch the video above or visit the links included in this story. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 23, 2019 06:59 PM
Created: April 23, 2019 04:26 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

'Just come home, hito': Family member says teenage murder suspect is not a bad child
'Just come home, hito': Family member says teenage murder suspect is not a bad child
Police identify postal carrier who was shot, killed in SW Albuquerque
Police identify postal carrier who was shot, killed in SW Albuquerque
Employee embezzled over $160,000 from auto part shop
Employee embezzled over $160,000 from auto part shop
BCSO seizes approximately 40 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
BCSO seizes approximately 40 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Warrant: Teenager shot, killed mail carrier in SW Albuquerque
Warrant: Teenager shot, killed mail carrier in SW Albuquerque
Advertisement




'Just come home, hito': Family member says teenage murder suspect is not a bad child
'Just come home, hito': Family member says teenage murder suspect is not a bad child
Police identify postal carrier who was shot, killed in SW Albuquerque
Police identify postal carrier who was shot, killed in SW Albuquerque
FBI: People lost $2.7 billion to cyber crime in 2018
FBI: People lost $2.7 billion to cyber crime in 2018
BCSO seizes approximately 40 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
BCSO seizes approximately 40 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Employee embezzled over $160,000 from auto part shop
Employee embezzled over $160,000 from auto part shop