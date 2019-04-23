Historic Hotel Andaluz returns to Hilton brand
Christina Rodriguez
April 23, 2019 06:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rachel Sams of Albuquerque Business First came by KOB to discuss how a historic Hotel Andaluz is rebranding and returning to its roots. Sams also talks about how Facebook's presence in Los Lunas has expanded by 400 acres.
Facebook purchases additional land in Los Lunas
Just last week, KOB 4 reported on how New Mexico's Public Regulation Commission was charging Facebook for a new utility line to its data center in Los Lunas. Now, we know that the tech giant is also buying more property.
Downtown hotel taps into its history with rebrand
The founder of the Hilton Hotels, Conrad Hilton, built his fourth hotel where the Hotel Andaluz stands now. The Hotel Andaluz will be rebranding as Hotel Andaluz Albuquerque Curio Collection by Hilton in May.
