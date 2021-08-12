'Historical' cases: Why Lea County reported 612 COVID-19 cases Thursday

State officials said the Nor-Lea Hospital in Lovington "discovered an interface issue," causing one of their COVID testing machines to not report positive results to the NMDOH.

The state was just notified of this when the hospital found out about the critical error.

State officials said those 331 patients who tested positive were told they had the virus shortly after they were tested – it was just the state's Department of Health that was in the dark for the past six months. That's why the cases have been labeled "historical."