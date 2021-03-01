Hit-and-run suspect faces judge

King made his first appearance in metro court Monday.

According to court documents, King has a history of DWI-related charges dating back to 2009—including another hit-and-run case in 2019. That case was pending when this weekend’s fatal crash occurred, a time when King was already ordered not to have alcohol by the court.

When police made contact with King over the weekend, they described a "strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech.”

While the suspect’s toxicology report is still pending, King will stay behind bars until the state can make its case to keep him there through his trial.