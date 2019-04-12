Hit musical 'Hamilton' coming to Popejoy Hall
KOB Web Staff
April 12, 2019 07:08 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The musical sensation "Hamilton" is coming to Popejoy Hall for the 2021 season.
Colton Shone and Danielle Todesco sat down with Popejoy Marketing Manager Terry Davis to hear about all of the upcoming features at the venue.
Davis says all 2019-2020 subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2020-2021 season will have the ability to guarantee seats for the New Mexico premiere of Hamilton prior to tickets becoming available to the public.
Watch the full video for more.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 12, 2019 07:08 AM
Created: April 12, 2019 07:06 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved