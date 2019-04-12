Hit musical 'Hamilton' coming to Popejoy Hall | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Hit musical 'Hamilton' coming to Popejoy Hall

KOB Web Staff
April 12, 2019 07:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The musical sensation "Hamilton" is coming to Popejoy Hall for the 2021 season.

Advertisement

Colton Shone and Danielle Todesco sat down with Popejoy Marketing Manager Terry Davis to hear about all of the upcoming features at the venue.

Davis says all 2019-2020 subscribers who renew their subscription for the 2020-2021 season will have the ability to guarantee seats for the New Mexico premiere of Hamilton prior to tickets becoming available to the public.

Watch the full video for more.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: April 12, 2019 07:08 AM
Created: April 12, 2019 07:06 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family says that fatal NW Albuquerque shooting killed 15-year-old
Family says that fatal NW Albuquerque shooting killed 15-year-old
One person in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque
One person in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque
State Police are searching for man missing since Monday
State Police are searching for man missing since Monday
Car stolen out of valet parking at Isleta Casino
Car stolen out of valet parking at Isleta Casino
Thousands of dollars worth of supplies stolen from student
Thousands of dollars worth of supplies stolen from student
Advertisement




One person in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque
One person in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque
AFR station hosts Car Seat Inspection Clinic
AFR station hosts Car Seat Inspection Clinic
Hit musical 'Hamilton' coming to Popejoy Hall
Hit musical 'Hamilton' coming to Popejoy Hall
Car stolen out of valet parking at Isleta Casino
Car stolen out of valet parking at Isleta Casino
Explora offers children with Autism sensory-friendly activities
Explora offers children with Autism sensory-friendly activities