Hobbs community reacts to video of teen leaving baby in dumpster

“We want to additionally express our appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Green, Mr. Jasso and Ms. Nuttall who found the infant and notified the authorities and Mr. Imbriale who greatly assisted,” said August Fons interim police chief.

Because of surveillance footage, Alexis Avila was quickly arrested. But she didn't stay in jail long and was released on bail. While HPD feels gratitude-- the community feels outrage.

“I’ve gotten maybe 2 or 3 hours of sleep since that night I just it just keeps running through the back of my mind the baby being tossed..

Monda morning a group of protesters gathered in front of the Lea County District Court furious at Avila's release.

“What does that say when we set such low bars and low bonds and there are no consequences,” said Kimberly Fields.

So far they aren't impressed with how the justice system is working.

“We want community change, we have a problem with this catch and release program.”

The state has filed for pre-trial detention after Avila was released, but community members say she should have stayed in jail.





