Hobbs Heroes: 3 people who found newborn in dumpster speak out

"The two men and woman at the scene were identified as Michael Green, Hector Jasso and April Nutall. Their collective quick response to this emergency, including their 911 call, was absolutely pivotal in saving this baby's life," said Hobbs Interim Police Chief August Fons.

Now, KOB 4 is hearing from those good Samaritans as they continue to grapple with what they found.

"I just don't know what to say, I just don't know. We went by that dumpster and I decided to look into that dumpster for stuff that people throw away that we can use. And that is where we found him,” said Jasso.

"And I put him in my arms and I didn't know what to do after that,” said Nutall.

It is now a night and discovery that now haunts them.

"It's really f–ing my head up. Every time I start talking about or thinking about him,” Nutall said.

They said the suspect in this case, 18-year-old Alexis Avila, had other options.

"She could have took him to the hospital, took him to a church, and took him somewhere other than throwing him away like a piece of trash."