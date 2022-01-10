Hobbs police: Group of 3 people found newborn baby alive in dumpster

Hours later, the video shows the group of three people searching through the same dumpster. They find the black bag, open it, and the woman in the group immediately starts tending to the infant.

The group called 911 and all three talked to dispatchers about the situation. Click on the video at the top of this page to listen to that 911 call.

Police arrived on scene minutes later. The baby was taken to a Hobbs hospital before he was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas. According to court documents, when police arrived, the baby's temperature was so low that it didn't register – indicating hypothermia.

The baby was also given a blood transfusion, put on a feeding tube and given oxygen. The baby remains in stable condition at this time.

From the video, police tracked down Avila's car, and said she willingly went to the police station for questioning Saturday.

Avila told police she didn't know she was pregnant until Jan. 6, and then she unexpectedly gave birth a day later.

"Alexis was asked by investigators what she thought would eventually happen to the baby by placing him inside of a plastic bag and dumping him," August Fons, Hobbs Police Department acting police chief, said. "Alexis remained silent and could not answer."

Avila was charged with attempted first-degree murder, or alternatively, second-degree felony child abuse. The district attorney will decide which charge to move forward with during Avila's first court appearance.

Police said Avila identified who she believes is the father of the baby – a juvenile who police are still trying to track down for an interview.

Avila is currently out of jail on an unsecured bond and is scheduled to have a pretrial detention hearing Wednesday.

Ibukun Adepoju, Avila's public defender, shared the following statement:

“Alexis is barely 18 herself. Whatever happened is already a tragedy for her family and the community. As humans, we should practice compassion as we wait for the justice system to work.”

