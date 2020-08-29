Holiday decorations hit the shelves at New Mexico stores | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Holiday decorations hit the shelves at New Mexico stores

Joy Wang
Updated: August 29, 2020 10:21 PM
Created: August 29, 2020 05:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Notice anything unusual while grocery shopping? Like Halloween seems to be here – before August is even over? 

There's a reason for that. The $9 billion industry could be seriously impacted by the pandemic and companies are nervous that people won't be buying candy.

Advertisement

According to the National Confectioners Association, 10% of Hershey's revenue comes from the Halloween season. 

"From a marketing and finance perspective, we see that companies have responded by generating and getting interest in Halloween early," said Reilly White, an associate professor of finance at UNM. "Knowing that even though consumers are much more careful about the time they spend in stores, they're still going to be exposed to Halloween and merchandise." 

Companies are hoping that if the products are out for a longer period of time, then the public will be more likely to pick some up. 

"Halloween will be the first real test we've seen of our adaptation to the pandemic and our consumption habits and the way we interact with other people," White said. 

Pumpkin spice lattes are back at Starbucks, and there's Christmas trees already out at Hobby Lobby. 

"The average American family spends about $90 typically on Halloween merchandise," White said. "That's a lot of money for New Mexican families." 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 139 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 139 additional COVID-19 cases
Man sentenced for threatening New Mexico governor
Man sentenced for threatening New Mexico governor
Gov. Lujan Grisham apologizes following critical comments of Española
Gov. Lujan Grisham apologizes following critical comments of Española
APD: Man dies after being shot at Albuquerque gas station
APD: Man dies after being shot at Albuquerque gas station
Española mayor, residents respond to governor's criticism of not wearing masks
Española mayor, residents respond to governor's criticism of not wearing masks
Advertisement


Operation Legend agents patrol SE Albuquerque alongside BCSO
Operation Legend agents patrol SE Albuquerque alongside BCSO
Holiday decorations hit the shelves at New Mexico stores
Holiday decorations hit the shelves at New Mexico stores
Nonprofits team up to open community garden in Santa Fe
Nonprofits team up to open community garden in Santa Fe
Some Albuquerque museums to reopen in mid-September
Some Albuquerque museums to reopen in mid-September
Indoor dining resumes in New Mexico
Indoor dining resumes in New Mexico