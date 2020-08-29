Holiday decorations hit the shelves at New Mexico stores

Companies are hoping that if the products are out for a longer period of time, then the public will be more likely to pick some up.

"Halloween will be the first real test we've seen of our adaptation to the pandemic and our consumption habits and the way we interact with other people," White said.

Pumpkin spice lattes are back at Starbucks, and there's Christmas trees already out at Hobby Lobby.

"The average American family spends about $90 typically on Halloween merchandise," White said. "That's a lot of money for New Mexican families."