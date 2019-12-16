Holiday gift shopping: Experts share toy safety tips | KOB 4
Holiday gift shopping: Experts share toy safety tips

Casey Torres
Created: December 16, 2019 10:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For those who are still doing their holiday shopping – keep safety in mind when choosing a gift. 

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were 17 toy-related deaths in kids 15 and under last year. More than 160,000 kids ended up in the emergency room because of toy-related injuries. 

The commission said some of the deaths were linked to accidents with "riding" toys like bikes or scooters. Their best recommendation is to pair up that gift with some safety gear. 

Small toys can also be blamed for deaths and injuries. When shopping, double-check to see if toys are a choking hazard or are nontoxic.

