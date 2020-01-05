Holiday snowstorm opens all trails at Sandia Peak

Grace Reader
Created: January 05, 2020 10:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— All trails are open at Sandia Peak after some holiday storms left behind generous amounts of snow.
This year, Sandia and other mountains in the state have seen a decent mix of clear days and vital powder ones.
Sandia’s base has nearly 30 inches of snow thanks to a few kind storms.
“I’d say it's quite good this year as compared to some other years. Sometimes it can be tough out here in the desert mountains, but it's real good this year,” said Pete Grueninger, a skier.
Sandia Peak has been drawing people from all over the country like Elliot Chibe.
“We flew in this morning,”Chibe said. “Left at like 8 o'clock from Dallas. Quick flight—about an hour and a half.”
Between Thursday and Friday, Sandia got 5 inches of fresh snow and skiers like Grueninger are taking advantage.
“You should definitely get out here as soon as you can and as often as you can,” he said.
Other resorts across the state also received their fair share of snow.
Ski Santa Fe has 60 inches of snow at the base of the mountain and all but one of their trails is open.
To view snow reports, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company