Holiday snowstorm opens all trails at Sandia Peak

Sandia Peak has been drawing people from all over the country like Elliot Chibe.

“We flew in this morning,”Chibe said. “Left at like 8 o'clock from Dallas. Quick flight—about an hour and a half.”

Between Thursday and Friday, Sandia got 5 inches of fresh snow and skiers like Grueninger are taking advantage.

“You should definitely get out here as soon as you can and as often as you can,” he said.

Other resorts across the state also received their fair share of snow.

Ski Santa Fe has 60 inches of snow at the base of the mountain and all but one of their trails is open.

To view snow reports, click here.