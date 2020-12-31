Holiday travel down at New Mexico's largest airport | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Updated: December 31, 2020 07:10 AM
Created: December 31, 2020 06:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at New Mexico’s largest airport say that 72% fewer people passed through the Albuquerque International Sunport this Christmas week than they did last year.

Airport spokesman Jonathan Small said Wednesday that officials saw around 30,000 passengers pass through from Dec. 20 to 26 on their way to holiday destinations.

The TSA has reported that air travel nationwide is down as well amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 900,000 people around the country flew Dec. 22 to holiday destinations compared with more than 1.9 million on the same date last year.


