Holiday travel feeds Omicron surge

Dr. Alex Cvijanovich, the president of the New Mexico Pediatric Society, says unfortunately a growing number of those hospitalized are children, and that number could continue to rise.



"The ones under the age of five can't get immunized and we don't know yet when they will be able to get immunized,” said Cvijanovich. “I'm hoping in the spring, but that still leaves a fair bit of time when they're left vulnerable."

She believes things could get worse for New Mexican children before they get better.

"I'm glad they're back in school but that provides for more exchange of germs and then bringing germs home to younger siblings who aren't vaccinated,” said Cvijanovich. "I think we need to take advantage of what we have, the tools we have to try to protect our children and our caregivers and our health care system in this state."

Health leaders stand by the fact that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and the state’s health care workers.