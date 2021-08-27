Holloman AFB to assist in temporarily housing Afghan refugees

Jonathan Fjeld
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – Holloman AFB was approved Friday as a site to provide temporary housing for vulnerable Afghan refugees in support of Operation Allies Refuge.
Holloman AFB was approved by the Secretary of Defense as one of seven U.S. military bases that will provide temporary housing and support for, in total, up to 50,000 at-risk Afghans.
According to a senior White House official, the goal is to not have the Afghan refugees "spend anything like months at these sites."
The Holloman AFB task force will provide housing, medical, logistics and transportation support.
Afghan special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other at-risk individuals at suitable facilities will provided support through an agreement between the Department of Defense and the Department of State. The DOD will provide transportation and temporary housing, sustainment and support inside the U.S. to the DOS.
Fort Pickett, Va.; Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va.; Fort Lee, Va.; Fort McCoy, Wis.; Fort Bliss, Texas in El Paso; and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. were also approved to temporarily house Afghan refugees.
