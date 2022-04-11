Holocaust survivor brings history to life in an Albuquerque classroom

"My parents decided that at some time they were going to be going into hiding, the only people who they contacted about hiding turned them down at the last minute. So, my parents didn't know what to do. So, at that point, they decided at least they would find a hiding place for me," Holton said.

It isn't every day when an historical tragedy is taught by a survivor, the New Mexico Holocaust Museum asked Holton to recount some of his most painful memories.

"I never saw my family again, my parents, I never saw them again. I got two letter from them and that was about it,” Holton recalled.

Although these are tough stories to share in the classroom, Holton says it’s critical that these stories are told to educate today’s youth.

"It's important for the word to get out, that the holocaust really happened and what it meant to people," Holton said.

With the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, Holton adds that it has stirred up unsettled emotions,

"It definitely brings back memories. It's a little different but it's still very bad, when I see the damage, and the people that got hurt, it makes a big impression," he said.

Holton was 5 years old when he was separated from his family, his parents died in a concentration camp while he was kept safe at a Christian home.