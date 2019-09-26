Holtec prepping to build nuclear waste storage facility

Associated Press

September 26, 2019 06:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Jersey-based company has reached an agreement with a construction trades group as it pushes for approval to build a multibillion-dollar facility for temporarily storing spent nuclear fuel from commercial reactors around the U.S.



Holtec International announced the labor agreement with the New Mexico Building and Construction Trades Council on Wednesday to establish a framework for cooperation between labor groups and management.



The company is seeking a permit from federal regulators to build the facility in southern New Mexico. Holtec says the project will help the nation deal with growing stockpiles of spent nuclear fuel.



New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and others have voiced opposition, saying the federal government has no long-term plan for the waste and they don't want the state to get stuck with it.