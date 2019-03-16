Home surveillance cameras capture what led to shots fired in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Home surveillance cameras capture what led to shots fired in NW Albuquerque

Patrick Hayes
March 16, 2019 10:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Neighbors near Lakewood and Ladera tell KOB 4 they woke up to gunshots early Saturday morning.

Advertisement

A spokesperson with the Albuquerque Police Department said officers went to the scene but it was already cleared.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, surveillance video from multiple homes show what happened leading up to shots being fired.

Videos show people parking near the corner of Braveheart and Lakewood then walking to another location.

Neighbors did not want to go on camera but told KOB the area is starting to see more criminal activity, specifically drug sales.

Eventually, shots ring out and a crowd of people fill back into the parked cars and leave.

No injuries were reported.

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Updated: March 16, 2019 10:13 PM
Created: March 16, 2019 09:26 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

6-month-old baby dies under CYFD care
6-month-old baby dies under CYFD care
Man found dead in East Mountains
Man found dead in East Mountains
Updated: State high school basketball championship scores
Updated: State high school basketball championship scores
2019 legislative session ends: reaction from governor, both chambers
2019 legislative session ends: reaction from governor, both chambers
Home surveillance cameras capture what led to shots fired in NW Albuquerque
Home surveillance cameras capture what led to shots fired in NW Albuquerque
Advertisement




Home surveillance cameras capture what led to shots fired in NW Albuquerque
Home surveillance cameras capture what led to shots fired in NW Albuquerque
2019 legislative session ends: reaction from governor, both chambers
2019 legislative session ends: reaction from governor, both chambers
6-month-old baby dies under CYFD care
6-month-old baby dies under CYFD care
New Mexico Legislature approves tax bill
New Mexico Legislature approves tax bill
Ethic commission bill heads to New Mexico governor
Ethic commission bill heads to New Mexico governor