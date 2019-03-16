Home surveillance cameras capture what led to shots fired in NW Albuquerque
Patrick Hayes
March 16, 2019 10:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Neighbors near Lakewood and Ladera tell KOB 4 they woke up to gunshots early Saturday morning.
A spokesperson with the Albuquerque Police Department said officers went to the scene but it was already cleared.
The shooting is still under investigation.
Meanwhile, surveillance video from multiple homes show what happened leading up to shots being fired.
Videos show people parking near the corner of Braveheart and Lakewood then walking to another location.
Neighbors did not want to go on camera but told KOB the area is starting to see more criminal activity, specifically drug sales.
Eventually, shots ring out and a crowd of people fill back into the parked cars and leave.
No injuries were reported.
Patrick Hayes
Updated: March 16, 2019 10:13 PM
Created: March 16, 2019 09:26 PM
