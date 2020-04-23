Homeless advocacy groups change approach to help after shelters limit occupancy

Hughes said organizations like his are changing their approach for help by asking people to donate sleeping bags and tents.

On Wednesday, Mayor Tim Keller announced the West Side shelter, which remains open, had tested more than 60 people for COVID-19 and said no one has tested positive.

"We do know this is a highly vulnerable population so it is probably inevitable when we will have some homeless folks who test positive just as it's inevitable that we have city employees that tests positive," Keller said.

With so many places shut down, people who are homeless also don't have access to things like bathrooms or soap.

"For example, community centers or gyms, or even restaurants—all of those are closed so people are going to have a harder time getting their needs met. Also, there is, of course the risk of the virus. It hasn't hit the homeless population in any kind of a big way yet but homeless people often have underlying health conditions and some of them are older," Hughes said.

On top of tents and sleeping bags, the homeless coalition said they're taking money donations, so they can buy motel vouchers.

The city's One Albuquerque fund recently announced plans to contribute $50,000 for vouchers.

“We know the best way to get folks off the streets and connected to resources is to get them housing first,” said Lisa Huval, FCS Deputy Director for Housing and Homelessness. “Especially now, the more housing vouchers we can put to good use, the safer our homeless population will be through this pandemic.”

In FY2020, the city of Albuquerque helped 860 individuals or families get of the streets using motel vouchers.

To donate to the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, click here.