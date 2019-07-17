Homeless camp in International District leaves neighbors frustrated

“They're utilizing our neighbor's homes to take showers,” he said. “They're literally going behind my house there and defecating.”

Martinez feels like his neighborhood has been neglected.

“It's the International District, and people just don’t— they don't care about it, it seems like,” he said.

The city has made attempts to clear homeless camps in the International District.

On Wednesday, eight of them were cleared.

However, the homeless camp that Martinez is concerned about is on private property, which means Code Enforcement officials have to give the property owner time to fix the problem.

City councilor Pat Davis said the city council allocated $8 million to help about 800 people with housing and shelter. This year the city council added another $2 million to bring in more resources to prevent homeless camps from popping up.

People who have concerns about homeless camps are asked to report them to 311.