Homeless camp set up near cemetery, Big-I

"The city needs to really pay attention to their homeless," Moya said.

City officials says they are paying attention and taking action.

"They will go out and talk with encampment residents and try to assess the situation, connect them to resources," said Lisa Huval, deputy director of the city's Family and Community Services Department.

There's a plan to build a shelter that's more centrally located. Mayor Tim Keller's new budget also has more money for housing vouchers.

City officials are trying to find the balance between respecting the rights of people experiencing homelessness and making sure the people living in those neighborhoods feel safe as well.