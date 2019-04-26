Homeless camp set up near cemetery, Big-I
Joy Wang
April 26, 2019 06:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One family says they have called multiple agencies about a homeless camp set up near a cemetery and the Big-I. They had to reach out to a family member in law enforcement before they saw any change.
"The last several months I noticed the tents going up behind me, right below the freeway," said Diane Moya. "The thing that really disgusted me the most is that we saw them urinating over the edge there and that's just unsanitary."
Moya says they have seen about 10 tents over the last few months, and on the other side of the freeway, there were about five more tents. Moya and her siblings often visit their late parents at the cemetery and clean up their headstones.
"The city needs to really pay attention to their homeless," Moya said.
City officials says they are paying attention and taking action.
"They will go out and talk with encampment residents and try to assess the situation, connect them to resources," said Lisa Huval, deputy director of the city's Family and Community Services Department.
There's a plan to build a shelter that's more centrally located. Mayor Tim Keller's new budget also has more money for housing vouchers.
City officials are trying to find the balance between respecting the rights of people experiencing homelessness and making sure the people living in those neighborhoods feel safe as well.
