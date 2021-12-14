Homeless Coordinating Council looks to replicate Denver program

However, in order to get the encampments up and running soon, council members said they would likely have to go on church property to get past some of the city's red tape.

"Where we ran into the law not allowing it, it was setting up, for example, campsites that don't comply with provisions for the IDO that are specifically pertaining to campsites," said Alan Verla, the interim director of the CABQ Planning Department.

City officials said they can waive some standards in an emergency, but they are requesting permanent changes to the city's zoning laws to make these encampments possible long term.

"It would probably take, you know, we would be well into the winter before the city council can act," said Ike Benton, Albuquerque city councilor.

Some critics argue the council should focus on bigger solutions, but members of the Homeless Coordinating Council said help is needed now.

"We've got the Gateway Center, but it's going to take some time," O'Malley said. "It's a big facility and it's going to take a long time to get that set up. In the meantime, we have more and more encampments set up everywhere, and more and more people who are living on the edge that are in danger."

The city's Family and Community Services director said they are working on a contract with the Compassion Center to keep its temporary warming station open 24/7. She also said there is still plenty of room at the West Side Emergency Shelter.