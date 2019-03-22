Homeless man accused of raping woman at Albuquerque park
Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A homeless man is accused of sexually assaulting a homeless woman at an Albuquerque park.
According to court documents, Bobby Williams raped the woman, who was bound to a wheelchair at Coronado Park in early March.
Police said the woman told them that Williams grabbed her wheelchair and began pushing her to his tent even though she "told him she did not want to go to his tent."
The documents state Williams turned the victim "on her side" by her amputated left leg and "put his hand over her mouth" while she "tried to kick him."
The victim told police Williams then raped her.
In court Friday, a judge said there was probable cause to hold Williams in jail as his case moves to District Court.
