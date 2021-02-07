Homeless man asks for help finding beloved husky

Lucero said he was told that someone is walking Daedra on a leash.

"We've got everyone from the homeless to the city workers to some of the police staff looking for him," he said.

Someone even put up some reward money for Daedra's safe return.

"He's more than just a pet. He's family and I think it's just very wrong to separate family, and they think if this person has any compassion in their heart they'll rethink keeping him and hopefully return him back."

Anyone with information about the husky is asked to call 440-666-7413.